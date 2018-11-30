Amy Grant to Perform at Evansville’s Victory Theatre

One of the biggest names in Contemporary Christian Music will take stage at the Victory Theatre in May of next year.

Amy Grant will be performing in Evansville on May 2nd, with tickets going on sale on December 7th.

Amy Grant has been credited with putting Contemporary Christian Music in the lime light, becoming the first artist of the genre to have a platinum record, the first to hit number one on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards.

Grant is also known for her hosting of the NBC series “Three Wishes” in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night.

Most recently, Grant released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly twenty years.

Tickets for the concert go one sale next week and will start at $35.

