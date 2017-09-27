Amy Canterbury – September 27th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Amy Canterbury talks about the United Way and how the organization fights for the health, education, and financial stability of people in the community. This segment aired on Wednesday, September 27th.

The United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. We do this by finding new solutions to old problems, and mobilizing the best resources to address them.

We work with 30 partner agencies and fund more than seventy programs that focus on health, education, financial stability and essential services. Last year, these programs served 130,000 people in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties. It’s likely that you or someone you know has directly benefited from a program funded by United Way.

So I ask you to join our fight by contributing to your workplace campaign, starting a workplace campaign, or by giving a personal donation. Any amount, large or small, will make a difference. Your donation will stay right here in our community to support our neighbors who need help. And hope.

Imagine the impact you could make, by joining our fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Because we all win by LIVING UNITED.

I’m Amy Canterbury, proud to be a part of the United Way team, and thankful for your support; and that’s what I have to say.

