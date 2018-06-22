Amy Canterbury – June 22nd, 2018

Throughout United Way’s history, we’ve always been more than just fundraisers. We are hand raisers and game changers. We identify the needs in our community, and then work to address them. Over the past year, more than twelve hundred volunteers invested almost eleven thousand hours of time making a positive impact in our community through United Way programs.

Volunteers play a vital role in helping us reach those in need. That’s why we connect volunteers with local nonprofits through a conveniently updated website. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get involved, I invite you to take a look at the list of current volunteer needs in our community. Go to united way swi.org; click on the “Get Involved” tab at the top of the page; and then click on “Volunteer”.

In addition to volunteering, there are other ways you can help out local nonprofit organizations. Many are in need of office supplies like stamps and copy paper. Others need snacks and craft items for the children they serve. To see a current list of items needed by local nonprofits, visit united way swi.org and click on the “You Can Help” tab at the top of our home page. Even a small donation can make a big difference.

As United Way works to create positive and lasting change in our community, we invite you to raise your hand and get involved by volunteering or providing in-kind donations to local nonprofits. When we work together, we make our community better. Because we all win by LIVING UNITED.

I’m Amy Canterbury, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana, and that’s what I have to say.



