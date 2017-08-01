Amy Canterbury – July 19th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say Amy Canterbury talked about United Way’s 211 service that partnered with other community organizations, including Deaconess and St. Vincent. This segment aired on July 19th.

Hello, I’m Amy Canterbury, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana, and I have some exciting news to share about our 211 resource and referral service.

After months of work, United Way’s 211, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and other community partners including Deaconess and St. Vincent, have collaborated to form one continuously updated resource database for those seeking help with basic health and human service needs.

This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in Indiana, and was the result of Evansville’s continued efforts to evaluate and streamline duplicate health services in the region. It benefits Southwest Indiana by decreasing duplicated services and expense, increasing health worker efficiency, and providing easy access for individuals to find the social and health services they need.

For those seeking food, shelter, clothing, utility assistance, health care, legal aid, and much more – just dial 211 or text your zip code to 898211, and you’ll be connected with a Community Resource Specialist. You can contact 211 seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and 211 is free and confidential.

You can also access the 211 database of service providers directly, by clicking on the 211 link that can be found on United Way’s website, the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s website, along with other local health care websites.

The United Way is proud to be a part of this collaboration with the Vanderburgh County Health Department in providing one convenient resource to better serve local residents. Remember – 211 is Your Community Resource.

I’m Amy Canterbury, and that’s what I have to say.

Comments

comments