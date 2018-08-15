Amy Canterbury – August 15th, 2018

On September 7th, United Way will celebrate its 25th Annual Day of Caring. On that day, we will bring together more than one thousand volunteers, who will lend a hand to 50 local nonprofit organizations in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties, by helping with projects both inside and outdoors.

Day of Caring started back in 1994 with 126 volunteers. Thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations, and community leaders, Day of Caring has grown to become the largest one-day volunteer event in Southwestern Indiana.

We invite you to volunteer and take part in the 25th Annual Day of Caring. There are still many volunteer opportunities available, and it’s easy to sign up. Go to United Way’s website at unitedway swi.org., and click on the “Events” tab. From there, click on “Day of Caring”.

Volunteers play a vital role in helping us reach those in need – not just on Day of Caring – but all year long. That’s why we connect volunteers with local nonprofits through a dedicated website that provides continuously updated volunteer opportunities throughout the year. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get involved, I invite you to take a look at the current volunteer needs in our community. Go to united way swi.org; click on the “Get Involved” tab at the top of the page; and then click on “Volunteer”.

United Way invites you to volunteer and join our fight to create positive and lasting change in Southwestern Indiana. When you give your time as a volunteer, you help those in need, and you strengthen our community. Because we all win by LIVING UNITED.

I’m Amy Canterbury, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Indiana, and that’s what I have to say.

Comments

comments