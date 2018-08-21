Amping Up the Amphitheatre Fundraising Event

A fundraising event is being held in September for a Newburgh Riverfront Pavilion.

The Newburgh Riverfront Pavilion Complex has been in the Town of Newburgh Parks Plan for years.

The commissions has raised over $200,000 to make the dream come true, and say they are just short $45,000 to have the funds for a $250,000 matching grant request.

It will be located at the Old Lock & Dam Park on French Island Trail overlooking the spectacular Ohio River. The complex, which includes the building of the new Pavilion and the relocation of the historic Little Red Brick House will provide a unique setting for many community events and performances.

This event will be at the exact location of the proposed amphitheater on September 7th starting at 3:3PM in the afternoon until 8:00PM.

