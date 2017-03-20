44News | Evansville, IN

AMF Campaigns for Migraine Initiative

March 20th, 2017 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The American Migraine Foundation is initiating an effort to raise awareness through social media.
Although 36 million Americans suffer from the neurological disease, less than five percent seek help or treatment.
The “Move Against Migraine” campaign has been created to motivate Americans suffering from migraines to advocate for themselves, learn more about the disease and what they can do for migraine relief, and find the resources and support they need.
The campaign is set up to connect individuals with others who suffer form migraines as well as doctors and researchers.
More information and resources can be found at American Migraine Foundation.

