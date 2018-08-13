AmeriCorps Senior Connections Program Receives Grant

Green River Area Development District (GRADD) has been awarded $510,340 to fund 38 full-time members in AmeriCorps Senior Connections program.

Kentucky received almost $6.7 million in AmeriCorps federal funding for 20 programs with more than 900 total members.

A majority of the programs were funded by an annual grant competition by the Corporation for National and Community Service. CNCS is a federal agency dedicated to engage Americans of all ages in service.

Successful applicants in the Senior Connections program will provide a range of services and social support to seniors, to reduce the rate of hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries at a variety of service sites. Food, services, transportation and social support will be provided by AmeriCorps leaders to 6,000 older adults.

AmeriCorps program participants make a commitment to a year of community service, a minimum of 1,700 hours over a year. Benefits include an annual living allowance of $13,732 and an education award of $5,920. Health insurance is provided to those not already covered.

U.S. citizens age 18 or over and with a high school diploma are eligible for the program. Individuals age 55 and older are encouraged to apply.

