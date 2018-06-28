Home Kentucky America’s Run for the Fallen Going Through Kentucky June 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

America’s Run for the Fallen is passing through Western Kentucky this weekend.

This is a memorial relay run that honors fallen members of America’s military will pass through six Kentucky counties, with each mile on the route being tied to a specific date that we’ve lost a member of the military.

Runners will stop at every mile for a brief ceremony where there may be family, friends, and supporters of the fallen service member being honored.

Participants will be escorted at all times by either local or state law enforcement.

The full route that the runners are taking can be seen by clicking here. Motorists should be alert for the runners on these roads all throughout the weekend.

Comments

comments