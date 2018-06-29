Home Indiana ‘America’s Run For The Fallen’ Team Runs Through Tri-State June 29th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

Running from sea to shining sea, all for the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. That’s what the team from America’s Run For The Fallen are doing as they are in the middle of a 124 day, 6,000 mile journey from California to Washington D.C.

The program was created by George Lutz in 2005 after he lost his son in combat overseas. Since then, he says he’s created the biggest database of killed in action officers since 2000.

Each year since the run started in 2005 they have stopped each mile runned to preform a small ceremony for fallen military personnel. They read the names aloud on the roadside and the families of the person honored often show up. A Gold Star family came all the way from Colorado to hear their son’s name read aloud in Princeton.

After the running ends, they do nearly 50 miles a day, the head to a VFW Post, or any other welcoming place for a more in-depth ceremony. Runners will read the names they had earlier in the day while George Lutz talk about his mission to whomever shows up.

During the evening ceremony the team likes to hand out a special fallen hero flag for a Gold Star family. On Friday Kathy Bastaien was honored. She came in from Central Illinois to honor her late son who died in Afghanistan.

The team will continue their trek on Saturday. They will head out at 7 AM and run south down 41 before turning east into Kentucky.

