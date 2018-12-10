Home Indiana Americans Pay More for Cellphone Service than Most Countries December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

According to a new report, Americans pay more for wireless plans than people in most developed countries.

In 2015, the average cost in the U.S. for a mobile phone plan was $67 a month compared to $23 in Germany and $31 in Denmark.

The report looked at regulations, price, and service data in 148 countries.

It shows that procompetitive government policies such as number portability and voice over internet protocol can significantly reduce prices.

