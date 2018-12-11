American Sportscaster Returns to Evansville

American sportscaster and Evansville native Brandon Gaudin was at the Tropicana Tuesday to discuss his accomplishments.

Gaudin shared the details about his rise in sports broadcasting from announcing Harrison High School baseball, the Purple Aces, Butler Basketball to the Big Ten Network and ultimately becoming the voice of EA Sports’ Madden NFL. Gaudin says it feels great being back home.

“It was incredibly neat after speaking today to have a bunch of people who knew my family, my parents, come up and share memories. And just to get to see some old faces, some familiar faces from the past, kind of warmed my heart to see that many people would care to come out and hear me talk,” says Gaudin.

After graduating from Harrison High School, he attended Butler and was named top ten male students and the most outstanding communications student in his class.

