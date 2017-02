Home Indiana American Senior Communities Hit By Phishing Attack in Indianapolis February 21st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Police say as many as 17,000 employees at American Senior Communities have been hit by a phishing attack.

A company statement says offshore scammers posed as an executive from ASC, requesting copies of its employees’ W2’s via e-mail. The payroll processor in Indianapolis agreed to do this in mid-January, giving the scammers thousands of sensitive tax documents.

The company now offers credit monitoring to its employees.

