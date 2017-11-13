Home Illinois American Schools not Prepared to Respond to Teen Dating Violence November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The majority of American schools are not prepared to respond to teen dating violence incidents. A study from Ball State University says preventing and responding to incident of teen dating violence is not a high priority for schools. These findings are based on a national survey of high school principals.

Around 57% of principals report they have assisted a survivor of teen dating violence in the past two years. And 76% of principals said they did not have a protocol in their schools to respond to an incident of teen dating violence.

A majority of schools don’t post information on teen dating violence that’s easily and publicly available to students.

More than 60% of respondents also said training to assist survivors of dating violence has not been provided to personnel in their schools in the last two years.

And 68% of responding principals have never been formally trained and educated on issues related to teen dating violence.

This is the first national assessment of the role of school principals in preventing and responding to teen dating violence.

