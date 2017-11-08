Home Indiana Evansville American RV Center Raises Thousands for Toys for Tots Program November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

American RV Center is raises thousands for the local Toys for Tots program. Around 900 of their customers helped raise more than $6,000 in cash and prizes for the program.

This annual Customer Appreciation Campout was held at Harmonie State Park this past weekend.

A custom golf cart created by carts gone wild and American RV was raffled off at the campout.

Toys for tots officials say they want to make the holidays special for both kids and parents.

Robert Rider said, “To see the looks on the parents faces, we don’t wrap the toys, we give the toys to the parents so that they can do their family traditions whatever that is, we want to be elves not Santa Claus.”

Customers brought a $10 dollar toy or made a $10 donation, and each donation earned an entry towards the golf cart. Over $6,000 was raised in cash and prizes for Toys for Tots.

