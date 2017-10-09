American Red Cross Offers Blood Donation Opportunities In The Tri-State Area

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross is offering blood donation opportunities around the Tri-state region to support cancer patients.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. this year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with nearly 253,000 women expected to be diagnosed in 2017.

Cancer patients may need blood during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Throughout the month of October, the Red Cross will offer several blood donation opportunities around the tri-state, including Evansville, Henderson, Newburgh, and Jasper.

If you are interested in donating blood, visit American Red Cross, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

There are several upcoming blood donation opportunities between Monday, October 16th and Tuesday, October 31st.

Barr Reeve High School, 627 North 3rd St. Montgomery, IN

10/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 341 E. 10th St. Ferdinand, IN

10/29/2017: 7 a.m. – noon

Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton St. Jasper, IN

10/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cathedral Health Care Center, 520 W. 9th St. Jasper, IN

10/31/2017: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 800 W. Faith Blvd. Princeton, IN

10/24/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Zion Lippe United Church of Christ, 9000 Copperline E. Road, Mount Vernon, IN

10/22/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Merrys Miller Manor, 815 Washington St. Rockport, IN

10/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN

10/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

10/18/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

10/19/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

10/20/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

10/25/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

10/26/2017: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

10/27/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10/31/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Castle High School, 3344 Highway 261, Newburgh, IN

10/19/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Gibbs Die Casting, 369 Community Drive, Henderson, KY

10/21/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

