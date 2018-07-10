Home Indiana Evansville The American Red Cross In Need of Blood Donations July 10th, 2018 John Werne Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky

The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations due to fewer blood drives held around the 4th of July. The company says there were 500 fewer blood drives last week and currently blood is going out faster than donations are coming in.

All blood types are needed, especially type “O”.

If you are interested in donating this week, please check the list below for locations and times.

Indiana

Walmart, 2700 West Broadway St. Princeton, IN 47670

7/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. American Legion, 203 Walnut St. Mount Vernon, IN 47620

7/11/2018: 2 – 6 p.m.

7/11/2018: 2 – 6 p.m. St. Vincent, 3700 Washington Ave. Evansville, IN 47750

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road, Evansville, IN 47714

7/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

7/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

7/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

7/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 7/11/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 7/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 7/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7/14/2018: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Deaconess Women’s Hospital, 4199 Gateway Blvd. Newburgh, IN 47630

7/10/2018: 8 a.m. – noon

Kentucky

Dixie United Methodist Church, 7033 Wheeler Road, Corydon, KY 42406

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. – noon

7/14/2018: 8 a.m. – noon Zion Baptist Church, 8158 Highway 351, Henderson, KY 42420

7/12/2018: 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

7/12/2018: 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. Methodist Hospital, 1305 North Elm St. Henderson, KY 42420

7/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For additional donation locations and times, visit The American Red Cross.

Comments

comments