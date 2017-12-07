Home Indiana Evansville American Red Cross in Evansville Expands Blood Room December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The American Red Cross in Evansville is hoping to save more lives by adding to its current facility. The Red Cross cut a ribbon to celebrate the expansion of its Blood Room.

The Blood Room will now include apheresis platelets nad power red donations to their suite of services.

City leaders got a chance to see the new room and donors shared their stories at the event.

With increased donations hours, and more machines and staff, American Red Cross Director Matthew Carver says donors will have an enhanced experience.

“Here we have a beautiful road frontage. We have got great visibility. And on top of that, we have a wonderful, or better, enhanced donation experience for our donors,” Carver said, “It’s nicer, cleaner, brighter facility with a greater view outside. They’ve got a pond that they can sit there and watch the ducks while they donate.”

The Blood Room is open Tuesday through Saturday, expanding services to five days a week at the Stockwell location.

