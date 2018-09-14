Home Indiana American Red Cross Encouraging Blood Donations September 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood due to shortages that typically happen during natural disasters.

The organization is asking blood donors outside the storm area to donate as more than 1,445 blood and platelet donations will be cancelled as Hurricane Florence moves across the Southeast.

Individuals wanting to donate can learn how to do so by clicking here, or by texting “Florence” to 90999.

44News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a telethon on September 19th from 6:00AM to 6:30PM.

