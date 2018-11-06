Home Indiana Evansville American Red Cross and 44News Team Up for Blood Drive November 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The American Red Cross and 44News are urging the community to donate blood and give a patient in need something to be extra thankful for this year.

The 44News Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive will take place on November 19th from 6:00AM to 7:00PM at the American Red Cross located at 29 S. Stockwell Road in Evansville.

“Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays,” said Garry Allison, director of donor recruitment for the River Valley Blood Services Region. “By giving blood at the 44 News Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive, donors exemplify and expand a spirit of gratitude by helping ensure blood is available for patients throughout the holiday season.”

The annual Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive has collected over 1,805 pints of blood since it began more than ten years ago.

All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, breakfast from Donut Bank, lunch from Texas Roundhouse and dinner from Olive Garden, while supplies last.

Click here for more about how you can donate.

