American Red Cross All Media Telethon

September 19th, 2018 44News This Morning

The American Red Cross is looking for donations to help support those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Today is the Tri-State cares all media telethon where you can call in and donate to those in need.

We were at the American Red Cross in Evansville, located at 29 South Stockwell this morning with updates on how to help.

Individuals wanting to donate can call  812-471-7200. Starting at Noon, donations can also be made by clicking on the Tri-State Cares Logo on our home screen.





