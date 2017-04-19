American Pickers Coming to the Tri-State

American Pickers are coming to the tri-state, and they’re hoping someone in the area has some treasures they would like to share. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of the History Channel’s American Pickers will be here in June.

They are looking for people with large collections of antiques with interesting stories that they can spend most of a day sorting through.

If you or someone you know has a collection the pickers should see, you can send them your information by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or emailing them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

