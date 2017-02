On 44News at Noon, Shelby Coates goes Inside the Community with the Henderson Area Arts Alliance for its upcoming All Stars Idol event. The All Star Idols event is Friday, February 3rd. Joshua Ledet from Season 11 of American Idol and others will perform. Ledet and American Idol Musical Director Michael Orland visited 44News to tell us about the show.

For more information about tickets, Henderson Arts Alliance.

