Home Indiana Evansville American Flags to be Placed on Historical Evansville Buildings November 9th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

For the first time in two decades, downtown Evansville has a coordinated Christmas decoration scheme.

American flags have returned to historic downtown buildings just in time for Veterans Day.

Downtown Evansville EID Executive Director Joshua Armstrong says, “I often talk about these ghosts that I carry around with me the people that are no longer here and how I want to tell their stories. A member of the improvement district posted this photo of this young man and the buildings behind them and those buildings still stand today this young man was her brother he was killed a few weeks after that picture was taken in Vietnam.”

Feeling inspired by the picture and the thousands of veterans who have walked through downtown Evansville people with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District decided to do something to honor them before Veterans Day.

“We came up with an idea to restore some of the missing flags we had a number of flagpoles that were empty in some cases for decades in downtown Evansville,” says Armstrong.

It’s a simple gesture that breathes an old school feeling back to a rapidly growing downtown. Six old buildings are now adorned with flags just in time for Veterans Day.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says, “This Veteran’s Day weekend make sure to you make the effort to thank a veteran for his or her service to our country.”

There are still a few more historic downtown buildings they are waiting for permission before putting up American flags.

Comments

comments