Home Indiana American Flags at Half-Staff for Patriots Day September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Flags in the Hoosier state are being directed to fly at half-staff in honor of Patriots Day.

Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, September 11th.

Governor Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001.

Comments

comments