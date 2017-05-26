American Flag Exchange at Local Business

For Memorial Day Weekend, one local business is giving back. They are giving out new American flags in exchange for old, tattered ones.

The Keepes Funeral Home started this program last year: to a great success. After 100 flags were exchanged in 2016, Shaun Keepes, who runs Keepes Funeral Home, decided the program could be a success again this year.

While the flags are free of cost, many folks paid a goodwill donation in return for their flag. That money will go to the local VFW post who will use the money to pay for flags to cover fallen veterans graves.

So what happens to those used flags? The VFW post will have a flag retirement ceremony at a to be determined time.

