You can help raise money for the American Cancer Society through a special fundraiser later this month.

The Fire Truck Pull For a Cure is set for Saturday, July 29th at 1.pm. in the Eastland Mall parking lot.

You can form a team of however many people you want to try to pull a fire truck a certain distance in the fastest time.

Teams can raise the money however they see fit and have to raise at least $400 to participate.

Comments

comments