American Airlines Upgrading Its Dallas Service At Evansville Airport

Evansville Regional Airport has some exciting news about one of its airline services. American Airlines is upgrading its Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) service with bigger jets. It will add nearly 40 additional seats with added first class seats.

Currently, the DFW route has 50 seats, but with the new jets there will be nine first-class seats and a total of 76 seats. These upgrades are based on performance and potential.

American Airlines started its service between Evansville and Dallas in June 2005. It also provides non-stop service to Charlotte and Chicago from Evansville.

Flights from Evansville are available by visiting American Airlines.

