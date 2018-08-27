America Experiencing a Lack of Truck Drivers

As America’s economy is booming, one piece of the puzzle is not rising.

The American Trucking Association says the industry is facing a record shortage of truck drivers.

50,000 more drivers are needed to meet the current demand in the country. A lack of drivers can mean a variety of things such as delivery delays and increased prices.

While life on the road can be difficult, Jason Cowan, owner of Silver Creek Transportation in Henderson, says it can be a job for those who enjoy being independent.

Cowan explains that drivers have the freedom of see sights all around the country and get a feel of what goes on outside your hometown.

