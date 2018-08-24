Home Illinois Ambulance Service No Longer Supplying Advanced Life Support August 24th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Illinois

The White County Ambulance Service can no longer supply advanced life support. The director of White County’s Ambulance Service, Adam Allen, says they’ve experienced a downgrade, and it took away much-needed medications, especially since the closest hospital is 20 minutes away.

“To sit there and know what needs to be done. It’s infuriating,” says Allen.

White County Ambulance Service has been unable to maintain 24/7 paramedics and had to downgrade their service.

“It takes us from advanced life support down to basic life support. It takes away a lot of our cardiac monitoring, pain management, a lot of cardiac drugs and other necessary medications for as far as we are from hospitals,” says Allen.

Paramedic, Chris James, says they are already running into problems due to this downgrade.

“Starting today, you know, I had an issue with a run and the lady she should have had a cardiac monitor and iv and stuff like that, and I wasn’t able to do it,” says James. “People now say ‘oh we don’t have paramedic service.’ You’re right we don’t so now they’re looking at us going, ‘what are we going to do?'”

White County Ambulance Service is already taking action.

“We presented it to the board a couple of months ago about placing a half a percent sales tax on the upcoming November ballot,” says Allen. If this sales tax goes into effect, it should generate nearly $500,000 for the Ambulance Service.

Officials say this tax referendum may be all they need to go from paid volunteers to full-time staff, allowing them to supply advance life support again.

