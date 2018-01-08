Home Indiana Ambulance Collides With Horse And Buggy January 8th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

Indiana State Police are investigating an accident involving a Daviess County, Indiana ambulance and a horse and buggy. It happened around 8:30 Monday night on County Road 900 East near County Road 975 North.

An ambulance was traveling south on the road. Investigators say the ambulance had its emergency lights activated, but its siren was not on when it came upon a line of horse and buggies, which was also traveling south.

One of the drivers in the line apparently did not see the ambulance coming, and turned left in front of it.

The driver of the buggy, 19 year old Travis Wagler received minor injuries in the accident, but a female in his buggy was taken to the hospital.

No one inside the ambulance was seriously injured.

Police say the horse was dazed but uninjured.

