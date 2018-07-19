Home Indiana AMBER Alert Issued For South Bend Boy In “Extreme Danger” July 19th, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a boy from South Bend who authorities believe to be in extreme danger.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities in St. Joseph County are searching for 9-year-old John D. Gyuriak of South Bend. He is described as a white male who stands 4 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. The child has brown hair and brown eyes, and a scar above his right eye. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with “Rose #1” on the back with black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.

Investigators said John Gyuriak was last seen Wednesday at 11 p.m. in South Bend. Police believe he is with Areca Gyuriak, a 29-year-old white female who is about 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. The suspect has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants. She is believed to be driving her vehicle, a tan 2008 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on the incident, call the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.



