Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child From Cadiz, Kentucky January 22nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

UPDATE 11:40AM: KSP has reported Isaih has been found safe.

Original story:

An amber alert has been issued for 10-year-old Isaih Boren of Cadiz, Kentucky.

Isaih has been reportedly missing since January 21st and is believed to be with suspect Isaac Chamberlin.

Isaih is said to be wearing a long sleeve blue and white tie dyed shirt, yellow fleece jacket, and gray sweat pants.

He is described as being 4’1, 80 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. Isaih is reportedly autistic and requires medication that he isn’t receiving.

If you spot Isaiah or Isaac contact 911 or KSP post 1 at 270-856-3721 immediately.

Isaac Chamberlin is pictured below:

