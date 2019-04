An amber alert was issued Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore.

Sizemore was last seen Saturday around midnight at her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

She’s believed to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Harper.

He’s around 56-years-old and driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata four door.

Police ask if you see her, contact 911.

For any other information regarding this case, call Dawson Springs Police.

