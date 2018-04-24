Home Indiana Evansville Amazon Launches Car Delivery Program to Combat Package Theft April 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Amazon is launching its newest program with General Motors and Volvo. Amazon Key In-Car gives the company access to Prime member’s vehicle so they can leave packages inside.

Packages will be placed in the trunks of cars parked in publicly accessible areas like a customer’s home or workplace, and then secured.

The service is available at no extra cost to Amazon Prime customers. Customers simply download the Amazon Key app and start ordering.

The service is available in 37 cities. Amazon launched the idea in an attempt to cut down on front porch package thefts.

For more information visit Amazon.

