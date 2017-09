Home Indiana Amazon to Expand Alcohol Delivery Services September 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Amazon is expanding its alcohol delivery service.

The company’s Prime Now service has grown to include 30 US cities after its success in New York City.

Now Prime subscribers in 12 of those locations, including Indianapolis, can order alcohol.

Prime Now is a paid Amazon service that guarantees same day delivery, sometimes in as little as an hour.

