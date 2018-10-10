Home Indiana Amazon to Break Ground on $80M Receiving Facility October 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

After weeks of speculation, Amazon made an official announcement Wednesday. The company is building a new receiving center along the east side of Interstate 65 in Greenwood investing $80 million into a new 650,000 square foot facility.

The new facility will create at least 1,200 full-time jobs. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says the deal puts the city on the map and it’s a big win for the entire region.

“We know that 1250 people is a lot of people, so it’s going to help the whole region, whether its Shelby County, Johnson County, Morgan County, Beech Grove, the southside of Indianapolis, it’s going to help all of us,” says Myers.

While the previously estimated wage was $14.50 Amazon made a public pledge last week to increase its minimum wage to $15 nationwide.

Greenwood hopes that money will cycle back into their own economy.

Amazon plans to break ground soon with plans to be up and running by next September.

