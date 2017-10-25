Amanda Decker’s Pregnancy Involves Rare Blood Type

Our very own 44 News Evening Anchor, Amanda Decker is a very excited soon-to-be mom. She is one out of 6 percent of women in the United States who have “A negative” blood.

However, more than 85 percent of the world’s population has RH negative blood according to the American Pregnancy Association. Deaconess doctors say about 10 percent of expectant moms have to have something called a RhoGAM shot to ensure a safe delivery. Dr. Caitlin Schultheis says, “If a woman is RH negative but her partner is positive then they have the potential to have babies who are positive. This matters because if a woman is exposed to any of the baby’s blood, which can happen with any bleeding in pregnancy or in delivery her body, can mount an immune response and start making antibodies.”

The risk of the mother or baby making each other very sick becomes high without the shot. Yet the process only becomes better with a great relationship between a patient and her doctor. Amanda Decker says, “The other really good thing is that Dr. Schultheis is always great about explaining stuff when I ask her stuff and there’s so many resources out there. The Deaconess Womens Center is great.”

Until then, we continue to wait until Amanda and her husband Buckley welcomes their bundle of joy.

