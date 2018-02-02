Alzheimer’s Association Offers Winter Tips For Alzheimer’s Caregivers

During winter, anyone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia should notice that snow, extreme temperatures, and early darkness, present challenges.

Caregivers might not know how to prepare for these conditions while caring for someone with this debilitating disease.

However, the Alzheimer’s Association offers some safety tips for navigating winter as a caregiver.

Caregivers should always be prepared and check winter weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place. You should also make the most of daytime by turning on indoor lights earlier, opening curtains, or installing motion detector lights.

These caregivers can also enroll in the MedicAlert + Alzheimer’s Association Safe Return – a 24-hour nationwide emergency response service for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other similar diseases who wander or have a medical emergency.

Also, ask for help with snow or ice removal, grocery shopping, or other errands.

For more information, you can visit Alzheimer’s.

