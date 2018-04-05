Home Kentucky Aluminum Smelter Restart Means More Than New Jobs April 5th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

A trade war between the United States and China is brewing. Many will say the first shot fired was when President Donald J. Trump announced tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel.

The President was looking out for the people of Hawesville and Western Kentucky when he made that decision. Just yesterday, Century Aluminum announced a $116.5 million dollar investment to bring its plant up to full capacity, restarting three potlines. This announcement was made possible because of the tariffs.

The tariffs make it easier for American aluminum companies to do business Century Aluminum officials say. They say prices dropped around 2015, which caused them to close 60% of their plant in Hawesville. Century Aluminum officials say that global state sponsored subsidies to produce aluminum made prices too low for them to compete in a free market.

Many people will talk about the jobs the restart creates, and for good reason. The region can always use good paying jobs and century officials say these jobs can pay up to $90,000. The 250+ jobs will need training, so Century will be holding job fairs.

The company will host job fairs at the Owensboro Career Center on April 12th, May 12th, and June 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be other jobs fairs, including the Grayson County Job Fair on April 10th, the Hardin County Job Fair on April 19th, the Cromwell Group Fair in Owensboro on April 27th, and the Ft. Knox Job Fair on September 22nd.

While the jobs are huge, there are many other benefits to this investment. The first deals with the troops. The Hawesville plant is the last high purity aluminum smelter in the U.S. The high purity stuff is necessary for many Department of Defense contracts. The aluminum goes into making things like fighter jet skins and ultra lightweight body armor for the military. Century officials say they are already in talks with defense contractors about supplying more aluminum.

The investment will of course help Hancock County and more specifically the City of Hawesville. Hawesville Mayor Charles King says that he will be negotiating the a contract with the plant for its material waste. King says that this would be a big revenue boost to the city’s sewer system which usually runs in the red. Hawesville will have a brand new force main water treatment plant to deal with the increased industrial waste by next year.

Century officials say, per year, it takes as much electricity to run a smelter that it takes to run a city of 250,000 people. It takes a lot of electrify to make aluminum, and the smelters have to be running as much as possible, to avoid freezing. Century Aluminum will be using state of the art technology to help cut back on its carbon footprint.

