Alternatives for Evansville’s Homeless

As the homeless population in Evansville continues to grow, many of them have resorted to finding shelter on the property of City Church and other downtown businesses.

Now business owners and community members are coming together to voice their concerns and find solutions.

A meeting held at City Church Wednesday morning gave business owners and local authorities a chance to discuss the problems.

City Church gave a presentation highlighting many of the problems staff has been dealing with firsthand.

They say people are sleeping on the steps, littering and relieving themselves all around the property.

Police advised the church and other businesses to join the city’s no trespass list, which would allow police to force them off the property.

They also plan to collaborate with United Caring Services to create a flyer to help educate the homeless population on trespassing.

“Try to put it to them in a respectful way you know that it’s not we don’t want you here, but there are some things that, the first person that shows up to work or the person that leaves later in the evening has to walk passed, that makes them nervous, or they have to clean up, things of that nature that are a health issue,” says EPD Officer Nick Sandullo.

The group plans to meet again next month to discuss progress and move toward a long term solution.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments