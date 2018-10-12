Home Indiana Alternative Heating Methods During Colder Months October 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

After a warm start to our fall the cooler temperatures are finally here.

Officials are reminding residents to be mindful and careful of alternative heating methods

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says during the months of October through December, fire-related deaths increase because of alternative heating sources.

Officials say to keep at least a 3-foot perimeter around space heaters at all times and space heaters should be kept away from loose or flammable objects.

Click here for more tips on safe alternative heating methods.

