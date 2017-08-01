Alpine Apartments Armed Robbery Suspect Is Sentenced

An Evansville man involved in an armed robbery at the Alpine Apartments is sentenced. Latavius Chambers was sentenced to three years of Drug Abuse Probation Services.

Chambers and two other men, Kelly Happe and Kenneth Lee Ward, Jr., are accused of robbing a man at gun point at the Alpine Apartments last August.

The victim says he invited Chambers, Happe, and Ward, but says the men pulled a gun out on him and stole some of his electronics.

Police say when they caught up with Chambers, he gave them false statements, claiming he was the one robbed. Happe denied his involvement in the robbery, and blamed Ward for pointing the handgun at the victim.

As part of his sentencing, Chambers is not allowed to have contact with the victim.

Previous Story

Armed Robbery at Alpine Apartments Nets Three Arrests – August 19th, 2016

Comments

comments