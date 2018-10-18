Alorica to Host Recruiting Day

Alorica will hold its first National Recruiting Day at more than 70 sites across the U.S. and Canada.

The site in Owensboro, KY will host the event on October 18th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alorica officials say there are more than 275 job openings available at the Owensboro location.

Alorica employees are offered benefits such as paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, paid holidays and sick time, 401(k) retirement planning options, and various special discounts and incentive programs.

If you’re unable to attend the hiring event, you can apply for a position on their website at AloricaJobs.com, or come into Alorica Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. during business hours.

Alorica is located at 234 Frederica Street in Owensboro.

