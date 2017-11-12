Home Kentucky Alma Randolph’s Benefit Concert Instills Season of Giving in Owensboro November 12th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Kentucky, Owensboro

This winter, keeping kids warm and home renovations is on the agenda for the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation. All of the money raised from tonight’s 24th annual benefit concert at Legacy Church, will stay in the Owensboro community to help those in need. It is a tradition for the foundation to choose two families for home renovations through its Christmas Hutts Project. A former recipient, Diana Winstead, says she is blessed to have received home renovations from the group last year. Winstead admits, “I am grateful that there are so many loving people out there that stepped up to the plate to help my family.”

Alma Randolph’s next goal is to keep 100 disadvantaged children warm this winter through a clothing drive. Randolph has had her own share of sacrifices while growing up which motivates her to raise thousands of dollars for those in need in the Owensboro community. She says, “We’ve been able to put back into this community net proceeds of over 1.2 million dollars and so we are very humbled by that and we’re just praying that this year’s event will be a success so that we can bless even more.”

The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation is always looking for volunteers. Anyone who wishes to donate or volunteer may contact (270) 852-6559.

