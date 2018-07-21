Home Kentucky Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation Celebrates 25 Years July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation celebrated its 25th Anniversary tonight.

Tonight’s dinner was held at the Hines Center in Owensboro. The foundation works to meet the clothing needs of disadvantaged children in Daviess County and has clothed more than 16,000 children. Gospel artist and organization founder, Alma Randolph, provided the entertainment for the night.

She explained how she feels about her community at the event by saying “I am very humbled that I live in a community that for 25 years has allowed me to do this.”

Additionally, the foundation started The Hands Up To Succeeds Project in 2016 to help the living conditions of disable families.

