Alley Cat Allies Files Lawsuit to Protect Spencer County Cats

Animal advocacy group Alley Cat Allies filed a lawsuit Monday asking an Indiana judge to order Spencer County not to reopen its animal shelter.
The lawsuit stems from an incident in October 2018 when a Spencer County shelter employee came forward after she was asked by the shelter manager to kill a kitten by putting her in a plastic bag and then placing her in a freezer as a method of euthanasia.
The group is asking the judge to stop the reopening of the shelter until three critical steps have been completed:
- The county must stop killing animals by using freezing or hypothermia and can only use humane “euthanasia’.
- It must adopt policies that set requirements for how the animals are cared for.
- It must fully train employees on these humane policies and standards of care.
