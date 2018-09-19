Alles Family Merchandise to be Auctioned Off

Personal items belonging to the well known Alles family in Henderson will be auctioned off this weekend at Holy Name Church.

Earlier this summer, the owners of the iconic Alles Brothers Furniture Store in Henderson announced the store would close for good.

95-year-old owner Herman Alles past away earlier this year and willed his entire estate to Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson.

The church is auctioning off some of the family’s personal items at the school’s Fall Festival on Saturday at 9:00AM.

The store is set to close in October, after which the store’s merchandise will be auctioned off.

