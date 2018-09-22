Home Kentucky Alles Family Heirlooms Auctioned Off In Henderson September 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Personal items belonging to the well known Alles family in Henderson, will be auctioned off this weekend at Holy Name Church.

Earlier this summer, the owners of the iconic Alles Brothers Furniture Store in Henderson announced the store would close for good. 95 year old owner Herman Alles died earlier this year and willed his entire estate to Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson. This weekend, the church is auctioning off some of the family’s personal items – at the school’s fall festival.

The store itself is set to close sometime in October and after that the merchandise will also be auctioned off.

