Allegiant Air Pilots Vote to Strike in Scheduling Dispute July 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Pilots for Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air have voted to authorize a potential strike. More than 93 percent of pilots voted for a possible strike, citing the airline’s “years-long refusal to live up to its commitments” in fixing scheduling.

A strike could mean cancellations at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas which could lead to cancelations at other airports across the country.

Allegiant officials say the pilots do not have the legal grounds for a strike. They also say the carrier is hoping to have a new scheduling system in place by the end of the year.

The airline has been plagued with issues lately. Allegiant had more than 100 mechanical errors in a 19-month span.

The list of reported issues includes smoke getting into the cabin, emergency landings and pieces of the plane breaking mid-flight.

